Minister McHugh praises all those at the Rosses Community School as he officially open srúth agus ionad Gaeilge

There has been cause for great celebration at the Rosses Community School as the Irish language as Srúth and Ionad Gaeilge at Rosses Community School is officially opened.

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD officially opening Sruth agus Ionad Gaeilge at the Rosses Community School: "Rosses Community School and principal John Gorman are doing great work to promote our language among the next generation. The school set some goals and is surpassing them thanks to a positive approach."

The Rosses Community School Will now have a “Cearnóg” where students can gather to speak Irish, regardless of their ability and without any prospect of criticism.

Deputy McHugh said: “The idea of the Cearnóg fits in with the school’s ethos of inclusion.

Speaking in fluent Irish, Mr McHugh said:“Baineann cuid dár ndúshlán leis an teanga a dhéanamh ábhartha agus má fheiceann daoine óga gur féidir leo í a úsáid gan eagla a bheith orthu botún a dhéanamh agus í a úsáid níos mó 's níos mó le spraoí a bheith acu ansin déanfaidh sé difríocht."

The minister added that there's a responsibility on all of us to support efforts like similar to that which is underway in the Rosses. He paid tribute to the all the teachers, staff and students: “Tá dualgas orainn uilig tacú le hiarrachtaí mar seo sna Rossa agus measaim gur chóir creidiúint ollmhór a thabhairt do na múinteoirí, don fhoireann agus do na mic léinn."

Deputy McHugh said that the number of children taking higher level Irish is growing in the school and that surely is testament to the quality of leadership and teaching.

The Minister added: “Rosses Community School and John should also be praised for putting itself out there to promote special education. The school was earlier this year approved for three classes for special education which will mean a 650m2 extension. The work will also include new furniture and equipment, a toilet/shower block for assisted users, a practical activity room, a multi-sensory room, an office, staff toilets and a store room. Outside there will be a sensory garden, a secure hard and soft play area and new car parking.”