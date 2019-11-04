Alcohol free hampers and alcohol free drinks set to make their mark this Christmas

A Donegal firm is aiming to plug a gap in the market for the almost unquenchable thirst for new alcohol-free drink products.

Alcohol free range sales have increased 224% since last year, driven by the health and wellness trend, with the worldwide market for non-alcoholic beer projected to double to about more than €20 billion by 2024, according to market research firm Global Market Insights.

And now BWG Foods Wholesale and Value Centre Letterkenny is aiming to plug a gap in the market with the introduction of a dedicated alcohol free section coined the “Zero Bar” with alcohol free options across wine, prosecco, beer, cider and gin.

In face, don't be surprised if you see so-called traditional Christmas Hampers having an alcohol free bundle of goodies.

With a gap in the market for innovative gifting ideas, BWG Foods has shifted gears this year and expanded its offering to include healthy and alcohol free hamper options.

Products include best sellers such as Heineken 0.0, Estrella Galicia 0.0, Bulmers 0.0, Stiegl alcohol free, Peroni Libera 0.0, O’Donnells crisps and KP peanuts.

The range doesn’t end there however, with other alcohol free options including nosecco, an alcohol free processo and Seedlip, the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit.

And, for those with slightly different taste-buds, healthier than normal indulgences such as Propercorn, Purdey’s the original vitality drink, Fulfil and Kind protein bars are also included in the hampers.