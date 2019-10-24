Overly neat hedges not good for biodiversity - report finds

Overly neat or cropped hedges are not always good for biodiversity, Teagasc countryside management specialist Catherine Keena has warned farmers.

According to research carried out by Keena, tall, well managed hedgerows and thorn bushes are essential, because pollinators such as bees need pollen and nectar from flowers growing on such bushes.

She urged farmers during Hedgerow Week not to cut hedges lower than 1.5m.

In a report on this matter in this week's Irish Farmers' Journal, it is pointed out that there are over 600,000km of hedgerows in Ireland.

Politicians and farmers have often asked for it be counted as part of the carbon sink they manage and provide to help mitigate climate change.

Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton previously said that, “hedgerows could potentially sequester somewhere in the region of 0.1 Mt carbon dioxide to 0.5 Mt carbon dioxide”.