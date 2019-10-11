Go Pink in Donegal for Breast Cancer Awareness

A campaign by Donegal Dragons is encouraging businesses and organisations to Go Pink for breast cancer awareness.

Leading the way in supporting the campaign is Donegal County Council. The Public Services Centre in Donegal Town is being lit up pink for this week, October 7 to 13.

A Donegal Dragons spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to Garry Martin, Pauric Sheeran, Paul Timoney and everyone involved in lighting up the Public Services Centre in Donegal Town in support of our Go Pink campaign. The building is very striking as you approach, particularly from the town.

“It means a lot to us to have this support. Campaigns such as this play an immeasurable role in raising awareness. They also open up conversations and offer hope, comfort and solidarity to people who are going through or have been through breast cancer.

“Indeed, some of our members put their early breast cancer diagnosis down to campaigns like this one.”

The club is now calling on other organisations to row in behind them and join the Go Pink campaign.

The spokesperson said: “Whether it is a shop window display, pink lighting, or a pink ribbon on your social media pages, this can be as simple or as creative as you want. The important thing is that it all adds up to strengthen the message.”

Donegal Dragons is asking businesses who join this week’s campaign to then tag them in photos on social media or to email donegaldragons15@gmail.com.

The club is hosting a Pink Paddle at the pier in Donegal Town this Sunday at 3.30pm. Everyone is invited to come along for a cuppa, a chat and to find out more about the club.

Donegal Dragons is a dragon boating club for breast cancer survivors and supporters. The club is open to everyone over 18 regardless of age or fitness. Dragon boating is particularly beneficial for people who have had breast cancer surgery, those this is by no means a condition to joining the club.

More information is available on the Facebook page Donegal Dragons.