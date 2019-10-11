NEWS
New car sales continue to slide in Donegal
New car sales were down last month on the same time last year
The number of new cars registered in Donegal for the first nine months of 2019 was more than 11% down on the figure for the corresponding period in 2018.
Uncertainly about Brexit and the weak value of sterling – which has led to a steep increased in imported used cars from the UK – are seen as major factors.
According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, a total of 2,283 new cars were registered in Donegal during the period January to September 2019 – down on the 2018 figure of 2,573 for the same period.
Nationally, new cars sales are down by over 7%.
The top five selling brands in the Republic are Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Skoda.
