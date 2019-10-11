New car sales continue to slide in Donegal

The number of new cars registered in Donegal for the first nine months of 2019 was more than 11% down on the figure for the corresponding period in 2018.

Uncertainly about Brexit and the weak value of sterling – which has led to a steep increased in imported used cars from the UK – are seen as major factors.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, a total of 2,283 new cars were registered in Donegal during the period January to September 2019 – down on the 2018 figure of 2,573 for the same period.

Nationally, new cars sales are down by over 7%.

The top five selling brands in the Republic are Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford and Skoda.