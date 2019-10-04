GAA pitch is flooded after heavy rain swells river

Kilcar’s build up for Sunday's eagerly awaited Donegal SFC clash against Gaoth Dobhair have been disrupted by a flooded pitch.

Their ground at Towney was badly flooded following the heavy overnight rain on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

And a scheduled training session at the ground scheduled was cancelled.

With a high tide adding to the problems, the main pitch, and adjoining training pitch as well as the car park were all flooded.

It is hoped that there will be no long term damage. Some debris has been left.

The club has posted a photo on its facebook page showing the extent of the flooding.

Another view of the flooding at Towney Picture: Facebook John Campbell