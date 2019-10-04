BREAKING: Race against time to save flooded homes in Donegal

Emergency services, staff and officials from Donegal County Council as well as local residents are in a race against time to save homes that were flooded overnight.

Residents in the Clareden Drive / Drumlonagher area of Donegal Town are devestated after floodwater entered their homes for the second time in three years.

A combination of exceptionally heavy rainfall and high water levels led to flooding in the low lying area of the town near the River Eske.

With high tide due later this morning, fire crews are pumping water from the area as quickly as possible.

One local resident Sheena Culloo said everything was fine when she went to bed last night. But she awoke this morning to find water in her home, having been alerted by a neighbour at around 6.00am.

"It was coming in the back as fast as we could get it out the front," she said. "And because we were flooded here before we can't get insurance. None of these houses are insured. I don't know what we are going to do.

"It was only a status yellow warning so we weren't too worried. But look at this now, and it could be worse with the high tide coming."

Mrs Culloo said there was however one bit of light that had lifted her spirits.

"When we realised what was happening my son contacted his friends to help. We have a group of boys here all morning, helping us and going round all the neighbours to see if they were OK. People give out about young people but these boys were fantastic. Only for them it would have been a lot worse; 17-year-olds out here all morning and they haven't stopped. That is what is keeping me going at the moment."

Other areas of Donegal Town affected by flooding include Brookfield, Milltown, New Row and low lying parts of Drumrooske. A number of roads are closed as a result. People should avoid these areas if possible.

Area, Roads Officer Mark Sweeney was visiting the affected areas.

"Our priority is to save houses," he said. "We will get to everything else as soon as we can."

Motorists are advised that there is also localised flooding on many roads in the wider Donegal Town area.

Members of the Civil Defence are currently delivering sandbags to homes and businesses along the River Eske as high tide approaches.

Cllrs Tom Conaghan and Micheál Naughton have both praised the emergency services and council officials for their response.