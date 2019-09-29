Lucky punter scoops almost €5,000 on a 50 cent bet

It was a Sunday to remember for one punter in the north-west after their €0.50 Lucky 15 resulted in a large payout on horse racing results in Ireland and the UK.

The anonymous customer, from Co. Fermanagh, placed a Lucky 15 bet on four horses at The Curragh, Musselburgh and Epsom that amounted to a total stake of just €7.50.

Smart Lass was the first winner to get the ball rolling as the Iain Jardine trained 4-year old landed the 13.40 race at Musselburgh at 12/1. New York Girl was the second winner of the 14.50 race at The Curragh for trainer Joseph O’Brien at 12/1 also.

The wager was off to a flying start with two 12/1 winners and it was Marronnier who added another win to the wager at odds of 4/1 in the 15.35 race at Epsom Downs with just one more race left to go. It was back to The Curragh for the 17.35 race and it was The King Of Kells who landed the final leg of the bet at odds of 13/2.

After all the four horses won, the Fermanagh native was able to exchange their bet slip at a Boylesport shop for a whopping sum of €4,997.50 from a stake of just €7.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our customer from Co Fermanagh who transformed €7.50 into €4,997.50 in the space of a few hours. We wish our client the very best of with their winnings”.