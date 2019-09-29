Were you there? Big turnout for the Simon McBride Memorial Tractor Run

Around 200 tractors were in attendance at the Simon McBride Memorial Tractor Run in Raphoe on Saturday to raise funds for the Donegal Hospice and the Cardiac Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Following registration the event got underway at 2.00 pm from Raphoe Mart.

There was a great selection of tractors, and it was a great social occasion with refreshments served afterwards with a raffle also taking place.

Simon, who was very well known and liked in the local community, passed away suddenly last year, aged 47.

The McBride family would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone that donated and participated.