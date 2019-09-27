Funeral arrangements announced for Paul 'Diddler' Dillon , well known family man and athlete

The funeral of Paul 'Diddler' Dillon, who passed away in Donegal hospice on Thursday evening, will take place on Sunday.

Reposing at his late residence from 6.00 pm this evening, Friday, September 27, and all day Saturday. Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon at 1.20 pm going to All Saints church, Newtowncunningham for 2.00 pm requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal hospice.

Formerly a butcher with Kernan’s of Newtowncunningham, this hugely popular family man was particularly well regarded in the running community and had been a member of Lifford Strabane AC.

He passed away having finally lost his brave battle against a debilitating illness.

News of his sad and untimely death has evoked a huge sense of shock and loss in the local community and beyond.

Back in February there was a massive turnout of 1,200 runners, joggers and walkers in Newtowncunningham for the Dash for Diddler 5k to raise funds for him and his family as he fought his disease with great dignity.

Indeed, there were numerous events fundraising events held which were a testament to the esteem in which he was held.

Earlier this month, a team of some of Paul’s closest friends took it in turns to push him around the Waterside Half Marathon in Derry to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his loving wife Emma, his daughters Lily-ella, Heidi and Daisy, his father Tommy, his brother's Gerard, Barry and Raymond, his sister's Caroline and Ciara, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws. Deeply regretted by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Sam Doherty, his, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, Aunts,Uncles, Niece's, Nephews and extended family and friends.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.