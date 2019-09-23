Donegal holiday-makers affected by collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook

A number of Donegal holiday-makers abroad are understood to have been affected by the collapse of giant tour operator Thomas Cook.

An estimated 4,500 customers who have taken flights with the tour operator out of Belfast International Airport are directly affected. Some of these are believed to be from border counties, including Donegal.

Thomas Cook operated flights from Belfast to a number of "sun destinations" including the Canary Islands.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority announced early today that the Thomas Cook Group has ceased trading with immediate effect, with all flights and holidays cancelled.

Efforts are now underway to get holidaymakers back home.

The 178 year-old company is one of the most well known tour operators and last year had in excess of 22 million passengers.

It has been in financial difficult for some time, with increased competition from budget airlines, a shift away from booking through tour operators, and uncertainly over Brexit all being cited as factors leading to its collapse.

Anyone who has a booking through Thomas Cook will have their money refunded as it is fully bonded.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority will work with the British Government to bring the 150,000 people abroad with Thomas Cook back to Britain and Northern Ireland.

The repatriation process will take place over the next two weeks.

Thomas Cook had a number of shops in Northern Ireland, including one in Derry.

A statement from Belfast International Airport said that Thomas Cook customers yet to travel should not go to the airport.

It continued: "There will be no more Thomas Cook flights. The UK Government has asked the Civil Aviation Authority to charter aircraft to bring Thomas Cook’s customers currently overseas back to the UK."

For passengers currently abroad and due to fly before October 6, 2019, they will be brought back to the UK at no cost to them.

All affected customers should check the dedicated website thomascook.caa.co.uk for more information.