Sunday's weather outlook for Donegal

Sunday will be cloudy in most areas, with outbreaks of rain. Mainly dry conditions, with just a few scattered showers, will develop in western coastal areas during the morning, extending slowly eastwards as the day progresses. However, the rain will only finally clear the northeast coast in the evening. Maximum temperatures 16 to 18 Celsius. Winds will be light, southerly or variable, gradually veering westerly, becoming moderate in coastal areas

Dry overnight, with clear intervals. Quite cool, with minimum temperatures of 6 to 8 Celsius. A few patches of most or fog may develop, with just light southwesterly breezes.