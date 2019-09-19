Special event being held in memory of the late Gráinne Mhic Géidigh

A special evening in memory of the late Sinn Féin representative Gráinne Mhic Géidigh will take place this Saturday, September 21 at 6pm at the party’s constituency office in Derrybeg.

The gathering, which is being organised by Donegal TD, Pearse Doherty, will see a number of special events take place as friends, family and all those who knew Gráinne come together to pay tribute to the party’s first ever female elected representative in Donegal.

“I am delighted and hugely humbled to be able to announce that this Saturday will see friends, family and loved ones of Gráinne Mhic Géidigh gather together for a special event taking place in dedication to her memory.

“As many people will recall Gráinne sadly passed away just a few days before Christmas in 2017 following a battle with cancer.

“To all who knew her, it’s in no way cliché to say that Gráinne was simply one of a kind."

Deputy Doherty added to Ms Mhic Géidigh's family she was a sister, a mother as well as a loving wife.

"As for the rest of us she was a truly remarkable woman: a dedicated Republican, a passionate gaeilgeoir and – speaking personally, a wonderful friend and confidant.

“She is someone who will always be foundly remembered for, amongst other things, her inimitable wit, her beautiful singing voice and knowledge of traditional Irish folklore and tradition.

“During her lifetime Gráinne made history when she became the first woman elected to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta, making her Sinn Féin’s first woman elected representative in the county.

“Considering the many worthwhile contributions she made over the years to promote the Irish language and the Gaeltacht region, it’s only fitting that a special event like this takes place to celebrate the mark she left on the lives of all who knew her.

“On the night a commissioned portrait of Gráinne by local artist Annette Curran will be unveiled, while the ‘Gráinne Mhic Géidigh Scholarship’ will be launched which aims to assist young people attend Irish Colleges in the Gaeltacht to learn the language.

“Separately, the ‘Corn Ghráinne’ award for participants of the ‘An Beál Binn’ recitation festival will also be launched while food and drinks will be served on the night.

“I’d therefore like to extend an open invitation to everyone who knew Gráinne to ask that they join us this Saturday in Gaoth Dobhair for an evening of celebration, conversation and refreshments all in loving memory of a true patriot, Gráinne Mhic Géidigh,” he said.