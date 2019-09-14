NATIONAL NEWS
Gardai seize drugs worth €90,000 at grow house near Limerick village
117 cannabis plants were located at the grow house | PICTURE: An Garda Siochana
Gardaí investigating the distribution of illicit drugs in East Limerick have seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value in excess of €90k.
The discovery was made this Friday evening during a planned search of a property near Cappamore which was led by detectives and uniformed gardaí based in the Bruff district.
“A total of 117 mature plants were seized in a converted garage unit fitted out with heating, lighting, and irrigation and ventilation systems,” said a garda spokesperson who added the plants will be sent for further analysis.
While no arrests have been made, gardaí investigating the case say they are following a definite line of enquiry.
The search was carried out as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cappamore, Pallasgreen and Murroe areas.
