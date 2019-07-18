Irish Airs by Candlelight in Dungloe during Mary From Dungloe festival

Join sopranos Ruth Gallagher and Patricia Goggins, along with pianist Herta Kelly, on Friday 2 August at 8pm in St. Crone's Church of Ireland, Dungloe, for a candlelit evening of vocal duets and solos.

The programme will include a selection of Irish music by Thomas Moore, Herbert Hughes, Percy French and much more!

Ruth Gallagher, a Donegal born soprano, graduated with an MA in Music Performance at Waterford IT in 2013. She has performed many solo recitals throughout the southeast and has performed as soloist in Wexford Chamber Choir's Night of Baroque Opera, Waterford Christchurch Cathedral Choir's performance of Haydn's Seven Last Words of Christ, in Vivaldi's Gloria and Magnificat with St. Canice's Choir Kilkenny, and in Fauré’s Requiem with the WIT Chamber Choir and Orchestra. Ruth was a soloist in workshops of Eric Sweeney's opera The Invader (2013), in North West Opera's production of Hansel and Gretel (2015), and played the part of Aeolus in Weldon's The Tempest in Czech Republic (2018). Based in Wexford, Ruth teaches with Music Generation Wexford and at County Wexford School of Music.

Patricia Goggins is a classically trained soprano and vocal teacher at the County Wexford School of Music. Originally from Limerick, Patricia was a soloist with the Bunratty Castle Singers. She has an AIMS award for her role in Verdi's Macbeth and was winner of the Arklow Challenge Cup at the Arklow Music Festival. Patricia sang in many lead female roles and sang with Vocare under the late Sue Furlong and was soloist at their performance in Carnegie Hall New York.

Herta Kelly graduated from DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama (2006) where she studied music pedagogy, majoring in piano and organ. She was awarded the prestigious Sydney Grieg prize for organ playing and the Nuala Levins award for highest achievement in music pedagogy.

Herta is musical director for DYMT (Donegal Youth Musical Theatre), founded in 2017, and directed their inaugural production of Phantom of the Opera in An Grianan Theatre (2017), and their production of Jesus Christ Superstar (2018). She has directed and performed in many renowned musicals including Sister Act (Glenties Musical Society, 2018) and Les Miserables (Bosco Productions 2016/17). Herta is co-founder, co-musical director and conductor of Donegal’s newest choir Donegal Contemporary Chorus, and has been teaching piano and musicianship, and performing and accompanying for over 20 years.