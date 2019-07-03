Naas Town Goes Racing toda

Naas Racecourse kicked off their Summer Season last week with a scintilating evening of racing followed by a live performance from Keywest.

Next up is 'Naas Town Goes Racing Day on Saturday next, July 6. Lots of kiddies entertainment for this super Naas town initiative that seeks to encourage the local community and surrounding areas to support and celebrate their local track and go racing! It's a fab venue, indoor and outdoor seating and dining options a-plenty and all with views of the parade ring and racing track.

“We pride ourselves on being a community track, located just minutes away from Poplar Square and we want to ensure that Naas Town feels part of our track!” said Jackie Donohue, Marketing Manager at Naas Racecourse.

“We have a great day lined up for the community on Saturday, July 6, including racing, family fun entertainment, music, BBQ and local traders displaying their products and services. We will also be announcing the lucky winner of the art competition and tidy towns competition on Saturday” added Jackie.

Naas Racecourse kicked off their Summer Season last week with a scintilating evening of racing followed by a live performance from Keywest. Next up is 'Naas Town Goes Racing Day on Saturday next, July 6. Lots of kiddies entertainment for this super Naas town initiative that seeks to encourage the local community and surrounding areas to support and celebrate their local track and go racing! It's a fab venue, indoor and outdoor seating and dining options a-plenty and all wit

h views of the parade ring and racing track.

“We pride ourselves on being a community track, located just minutes away from Poplar Square and we want to ensure that Naas Town feels part of our track!” said Jackie Donohue, Marketing Manager at Naas Racecourse.

“We have a great day lined up for the community on Saturday, July 6, including racing, family fun entertainment, music, BBQ and local traders displaying their products and services. We will also be announcing the lucky winner of the art competition and tidy towns competition on Saturday” added Jackie.

local traders displaying their products and services. We will also be announcing the lucky winner of the art competition and tidy towns competition on Saturday” added Jackie.