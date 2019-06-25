Young woman suffered serious injuries following cliff fall in Bundoran

A woman in her mid 20s suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries from an accidental fall down cliffs in Bundoran last weekend.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning last near Tullan Strand, between 2.45 and 3am.

Gardaí confirmed that the woman, who had attended the Sea Sesions festival over the weekend, lost her footing on the cliffs near Tullan and fell down the cliff side.

Emergency services and the gardaí attended at the scene and the woman was removed to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and, we understand, is nowbeing treated in a Dublin hospital for her injuries.

The festival attracted thousands of people with gardaí reporting that those attending the festival, in the main, were very well behaved.

Four people were arrested under the Road Traffic Act for alleged drunk or drug driving offences.

There were two arrests under the Misuse of Drugs Act while there were two arrests related to alleged assaults.

Gardaí added there were a number of other incidents involving drug use, but in general terms the festival was quiet and well behaved considering the large numbers of people who visited.

In music terms, the festival was an outstanding success, not even the late cancellation due to illness of Sigrid an issue with Hudson Taylor stepping in for her.