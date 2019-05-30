Donegal salonist offers people good advice on their hair

Have a look at what products you have for your hair.

Are you spending as little as possible on your hair? Some of you will get away with it, some will not.

Do you have damaged hair and if so, what are you doing about it?

This is the time to buy a mask from your salon or use the one that you have in the cabinet.

Are your shampoos doing what they should be? If you are not sure, try one from your salon.

If you have a product you are not sure how to use, bring it to your salon on your next visit and ask them what exactly it is for. Likewise, if you have a straightener or wand or some form of hair equipment, bring it to your salon and get a demonstration.

Are you using the hair oil that you have bought? It should go on wet hair every time you wash your hair.

If you find your hair is getting damaged from the way you are drying your hair, ask your stylist where you are going wrong. Always put your washed hair in a turban, do not rub vigorously. Do not brush vigorously with a tangle teaser or a wide toothed comb.

Last but not least, if it is long and has split ends, get it cut, it only looks good if the hair is healthy.

Call Arroo Hair Salon on 0719843777 or message us on Facebook.