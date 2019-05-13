Iconic €4.95 million Sliabh Liag Strategic Development Project opened in Donegal this afternoon

The new €4.95 million Sliabh Liag Strategic Development Project has been officially opened.

The new facilities at the sea cliff were opned yesterday by Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD and Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

Sliabh Liag, one of the signature points on the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal, attracts in excess of 160,000 visitors each year.

Donegal County Council said the Sliabh Liag Strategic Development Project represents a project with a capital investment of €4.95 million incorporating the construction of the Transportation Hub and Visitor’s Centre.

The capital works also included road improvements from Carrick village, a ranger station with car park and toilet facilities which have been open since August 2017.

Mountain path works were completed in May 2018 with 2.5km of new path installed.

The project also includes interpretation of the local area. Within the visitor’s centre, which includes a cafe and seating area, there are interpretation panels entitled On the Edge.

An external wider interpretation of Sliabh Liag includes beautifully crafted story stones, each one depicting artistic illustrations which animate the main themes about the mountain and echo the narrative which the visitor will have experienced in the Visitor Centre.

The story stones are preceded at gateways to the walks by portal or entrance stones which are used to mark essential information about the routes and safety advice.

Mr McHugh TD said: “There’s no match for a place like Sliabh Liag, sitting right on the edge of Donegal’s Gaeltacht. We have a huge opportunity to grow the spectacular location to become a major flagship tourism project for the county.

“I would like to acknowledge the commitment of all the backers of this project and all those in Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Special EU Programmes Body who saw the potential in this iconic site.

“Sliabh Liag continues to attract growing numbers of visitors and this investment will assist greatly with onsite management and also the protection of the mountain through the new path having regard to the increased footfall,” he said.

“Providing these essential facilities will undoubtedly enhance the visitors’ experience at Sliabh Liag and will enable the local community to avail of the potential that exists while at the same time protecting and preserving the unique landscape and culture of the area that makes Sliabh Liag such a special place.”

Donegal County Council in association with Donegal Tourism has developed a website and social media presence for Sliabh Liag.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill said he believes that all of these developments will create jobs locally and stimulate local investment.

“The Sliabh Liag Strategic Development Project represents a substantial investment in what is one of the most iconic visitor destinations in Donegal,” he said.