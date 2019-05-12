Fatal hit and run overnight in Roscommon

Gardaí at Boyle, Co Roscommon are investigating a fatal hit and run traffic collision which occurred in Keadue, Co Roscommon at approximately 11pm last night, Saturday May 11th 2019.

A pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20 year old male driver of the car later presented himself at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

A full forensic and technical examination of the scene is being carried out this morning and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071-9664620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.