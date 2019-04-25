Eggcellent recipes for hair masks that can fix and repair your damaged locks

I hope you are all having a really good Easter and enjoying the sunshine.I have been in Carlow for a couple of days staying with friends.They live on a farm and have bees, chickens, sheep and loads of new lambs. Melanie bakes bread and makes her own muesli with own honey. That is where my inspiration comes from this week. I want to share three recipes with you for homemade hair masks.

Vinegar

You can repair dry hair with apple cider vinegar. It is shine enhancing and helps to remove product build-up which is great.

In a blender combine half an avocado 2 tablespoons coconut oil 10 drops of rosemary essential oil and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

Eggstra help

Work the mask through dry hair from the root to the tip. If you have an oily scalp, skip the scalp, clip the hair in place and let it sit for 15 minutes at least, then rinse and cleanse with shampoo. You should do this once a month.

For normal hair use all of the egg.

For oily hair use egg white only.

For dry damaged coarse hair use egg yolk only.

Beat egg and a apply to hair. Use more than one egg, if needed, rinse with cool water so egg does not cook. shampoo as normal this can be done every two weeks.

Dairy products

This mask is made from dairy products. Plain full fat yoghurt can help reverse damage which has been done to hair. Lactic acid gently strips away dirt while the milk fat moisturises.

Massage half a cup of plain yoghurt, full fat, into damp hair and let it sit for 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

These masks are every bit as good if not better than your bought treatments, in my opinion. Try these out and please let me know what you think. You may contact Arroo hair salon on Facebook or alternatively call 071 98 43777.