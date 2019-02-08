Two Donegal women attend historic Papal Mass

Two Donegal girls had probably the best seats in the house after the various Emirati Princes at the Papal Mass on Monday last in Abu Dhabi.

Niamh Amiri who is living in the UAE, is a grand daughter of Brian and Cautie McEniff and Ciara Mc Gloin from Ballyshannon, attended the Papal Mass in the Zayed Sports Stadium enjoying two comfortable leather seats and getting a close up view of the pontiff as he drove past in the Popemobile.

Both Niamh and Ciara are both living in the UAE now having worked with Etihad Airlines.

Niamh has since married and is the mother of a lovely daughter while Ciara is still working with Etihad.

Both women have sort of become the unofficial Donegal ambassadors in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and are always on hand to give good advice to visitors from home about where to go and not to go.

Niamh stated: “Over the years there are have been a lot of misconceptions about life out here and especially the treatment of women.

“Having lived here for quite some time I can honestly say that I have never lived in a more tolerant society.

“Yes they have laws out here which might not be as strictly adhered to at home; there is no drunkenness, speeding on the highways is strictly policed, there is no litter and no dishonesty. You could leave your phone on the beach and it would be there or with the lifeguard the next day.

“I just find it a very safe place to life and with the combination of the expats and the local population it is a very pleasant place to live.”

Niamh continued, “I had been trying to get tickets for ages without success but talk about the luck of the Irish - we got ours at the very last moment - and would not have asked for any better.

“It was an amazing experience and probably similar to the first papal visit to Ireland. People were queueing through the night and all bussed to the stadium where we then had to walk quite a distance

“It was like the United Nations - people from every part of the world - India, the Philippines and many from other Gulf States including quite a lot of Muslims.

“There is no doubt that Pope Francis has opened up the whole world to dialogue. To see him in his little Kia surrounded by some of the biggest limousines in the world. He really has made such an impression on everybody out here.”

Niamh and Ciara were approached by Sky News for an interview.

“They were probably wondering what two Irish girls were doing in the front row,” joked Niamh and Ciara.

