Investigators probing fire which destroyed two buildings in Buncrana

Investigators are examining the scene of the fire which destroyed two well-known buildings in the centre of Buncrana.

Two men have been left homeless after the devastating fire on Buncrana’s Upper Main Street on Sunday night.

The fire caused extensive damage to the iconic Plaza Ballroom and a drapery shop next door but no injuries were reported.

There are fears that the Plaza, which has been used as an entertainment venue since the 1950s, will have to be demolished along with the building next door.

Inspections are being carried out on the buildings to asses the damage. There are also concerns about the impact of smoke and water damage on the Excelsior Bar which is next door to the Plaza.

The fire service has been praised for controlling the fire and stopping it from spreading.

Donegal Fire Service received a call to the fire at 9.37pm on Sunday night. Up to 60 firefighters fought the blaze.

Residents were evacuated from homes nearby amid concerns about asbestos.

Main Street was closed this morning from West End to Market Square. Ferris Lane and all footpaths at Upper Main Street were also closed.

Buildings destroyed

Donegal County Council said a number of commercial units have been destroyed including the Plaza Ballroom.

Hundreds of local people gathered on Sunday night to watch as four units from Donegal assisted supported by two units from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service fought the blaze.

The flames from the three-story buildings could be seen in the surrounding areas.

Two apartments behind John Barr’s shop in the town’s Main Street were damaged.

Local councillor Nicholas Crossan said two men living two apartments had been “left with only the clothes on their backs”.

“The apartments are absolutely ruined with smoke and water damage,” he said.

“They are unsafe and they (the occupants) will not be going back to them anytime soon. They have nothing left except what they are standing in.”

He said the men have been in touch with Donegal County Council regarding emergency accommodation.

Heart of the town ripped out

Cllr Crossan, who attended the scene on Sunday night, said: “The heart of the town has just been ripped out”.

“I don’t ever remember seeing anything like this in Buncrana may life before,” he said.

I could not believe the flames. The whole of Ferris Lane is gutted. The Plaza has memorabilia that will never be replaced. No matter what you build there it will never be the same.

“Barr’s shop was an old family-run business and the front of the shop featured in brochures about shop front heritage. When you stepped into it you stepped back in time. Visitors just loved going into that the shop when they came to the town.”

Cllr Jack Murray said there had been concerns about the risk of asbestos.

“When the fire was really raging it was airborne and that was a real worry,” he said.

“Everyone is shocked. Everyone has fond memories of both businesses. All the children in the area got their school uniforms from Barr’s. So many community events and charity events took place in the Plaza and everyone has fond memories.”

Cllr Murray praised the fire service for containing the fire.

“I was there at 8 am this morning and some of the members of the fire service had been there since the night before.”

The blaze is the second fire on the town’s main street in recent weeks. In December a fire caused damage to a building used by the Health Service Executive.