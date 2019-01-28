Four young men who died in Donegal accident all in their early 20s

Garda crash investigators will resume their examination this morning of the crash scene in west Donegal where four men in their early 20s died in a single vehicle accident.

The four young men ranged in age from 22 to 24 years of age. It's understood they are from the Falcarragh, Dunlewey and Gortahork areas.

Gardaí say the crash, on a local road near Magheraroarty, occurred before 9pm. The four men were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The four men were travelling in a Toyota Corolla car when the collision occurred close to a bridge. The road they were driving on was locally described as a "bog or mountain" road, close to Magheraroarty.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Locally there is a sense of shock and disbelief as the news filtered through last night. Emergency services and gardaí arrived at the scene soon after the accident happened.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.