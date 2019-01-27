€5.02m funding for development work at Killybegs Harbour announced

A funding package worth more than €5million for major works at Killybegs Harbour.

“This €5 million investment in Killybegs is hugely significant on a number of fronts,” Minister Joe McHugh said as he announced the funding.

“Not only will it guarantee the continuation of work to extend the quay and provide more berthing space through the Smooth Point Phase 2 development but money will also be spent on safety and maintenance at the harbour and on disabled access.”

He said the €5.02 million was secured through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as part of its Capital Investment Package for 2019.

“This is further proof of the Government’s support for the marine sector and the importance of Killybegs for the fishing industry and also as a growing cruise ship destination,” Minister McHugh said.

“Last year there were unfounded concerns about the progress of the extension and dredging work in Killybegs under the Smooth Point project.

“This announcement of continued funding - €4million specifically for that work - is yet another sign of commitment from this Government.”

Minister McHugh added: “Improving the harbour in Killybegs is also about creating the best opportunities for other enterprises to grow next to the fishing sector.

“The Smooth Point work is going to bring about another 120m of quay space as well as sheltered berthing and more space for up to 10 fishing vessels.

“This money guarantees the work and I look forward to seeing the development breathing more life into Killybegs.”