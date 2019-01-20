Investigations underway following car bomb attack in Derry

Investigations are continuing this morning after Saturday night’s incident in Derry when a bomb exploded inside a car outside the city’s courthouse.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm at Bishop Street.

A short time earlier the police had received a warning and PSNI officers were on the scene when the car bomb exploded. No one is thought to have been hurt.

The bomb went off as police officers had started to evacuate the area and nearby buildings, including a hotel.

PSNI Foyle posted a photograph of the burning vehicle on social media shortly after the explosion and urged members of the public to stay away from Bishop Street.

Local residents have described hearing an explosion and said windows shook with the blast.

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion said the incident had "shocked the local community".

"In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this incident," she said.



SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan took to social media to condemn the incident

"Whoever is responsible for this explosion outside Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry clearly hasn't got the message that the people of Derry DO NOT want this on our streets,” he tweeted.

An Tanaiste, Deputy Simon Coveney also took to Twitter saying, "There is no place and no justification possible for such acts of terror, which seek to drag Northern Ireland back to violence and conflict.”