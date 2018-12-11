Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 11, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Colm McCafferty, Bundoran and Mulnagoad, Pettigo

- Annie Cheatley née McKnight, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

- Michael Joseph Dunnion, Birmingham and formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey

- Elizabeth Griffith, Ballinatone, Welchtown, Ballybofey

- Nora Cunningham Stormhill, Ardara

- Mary Anne McGrory, Dunmore, Kerrykeel

- Christopher McGettigan, Castlederg and Kilmacrennan

- Willie Magee, Strabane and St Johnston

Colm McCafferty, Bundoran and Mulnagoad, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Colm McCafferty, Ozanam House, Bundoran and Mulnagoad, Pettigo. Remains will be reposing at the Sheil Hospital from 4pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 5pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Anne McGrory, Dunmore, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Mary Anne McGrory, Dunmore, Kerrykeel.

Remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Monday, December 10.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 12 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Annie Cheatley née McKnight, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Annie Cheatley née McKnight, Knockbrack, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, December 11 at 5pm going to her home.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Thursday, December 13 in Raphoe Presbyterian Church.

Interment after in the adjoining Churchyard.

House private please at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Michael Joseph Dunnion, Birmingham and formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his residence in Birmingham, England, of Michael Joseph Dunnion, formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning, December 13 in Olton Friary, 168 St.Bernards Road, Solihull B92 7BL at 9.15am, with interment immediately afterwards at Widney Manor Cemetery, Widney Manor Road, Bently Heath, Solihull B93 9AA.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to Parkinsons or Cancer Society care of Mrs.Brigid Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

The Month Mind Mass will take place in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, on Saturday, January 5 at 8pm.

Elizabeth Griffith, Ballinatone, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Griffith, Ballinatone, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her niece, Mrs Alma Thompson, Ballinatone.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday afternoon December 12 at 1.20pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in St. John’s Parish Church, Kiltevogue with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland, Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Nora Cunningham Stormhill, Ardara

The death has taken place of Nora Cunningham Stormhill, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin’s funeral home Sandfield, Ardara on Monday evening December 10 from 5pm to 9pm, followed by removal to her residence.

Funeral from her home tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, December 12 at 12.30pm to The Bride Christian Fellowship, Bruckless for 1.30pm service with burial afterwards in the Church Of The Holy Family Graveyard, Ardara.

House private to family and close friends please.

Willie Magee 16 Meenashesk Place, Strabane and formerly of St Johnston

The death has taken place at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg of Willie Magee 16 Meenashesk Place, Strabane and formerly of St Johnston.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 12 noon for Service of Thanksgiving in Strabane Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm.

Interment afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

