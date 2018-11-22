Appeal for new homes for 9 rescued dogs at Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre

The ISPCA is appealing for homes for 9 Terrier Collie type dogs currently at the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Ramelton, Co Donegal.

The dogs were discovered by the ISPCA living in unsuitable conditions where their welfare was compromised. All 9 dogs were surrendered into the care of the ISPCA Centre in Donegal.

Following weeks of veterinary care and rehabilitation, the dogs are now ready to go to new loving homes.

ISPCA Centre Manager Denise McCausland said: “These dogs are such fabulous characters with individual personalities ranging in size and age from eighteen months right up to ten years old. They are absolutely wonderful dogs and really deserve a second chance in a happy home”.

The charity is appealing to members of the public to consider adopting one of these super friendly dogs if they are thinking of getting a new pet.

Denise added: “We would like remind pet owners of their responsibility to provide for the welfare needs of the animals in their care and once we find loving new homes for these gorgeous dogs, it will help free up some kennel space to help even more animals needing our help”.

The ISPCA thank the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Donegal DWS for their assistance in this rescue.

The ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre is located in Ballyare, Ramelton, Co. Donegal and visits are by appointment only by emailing donegal@ispca.ie or calling 074 91 52360.

Anyone interested in adopting one of these beautiful dogs should go to https://www.ispca.ie/rehoming/ dogs_rehoming/ for further information.