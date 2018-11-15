Have you heard the funny story from a hair salon . . .

Last week we ran a 'funny hair story and we ended by asking readers to send in your stories, and you did - this one came from Kathleen Mc Gowan, Donegal Town.

“I was having my hair cut in a busy salon in Dublin back in the late 80s, when a strange looking man ( he had thick set glasses and a weirdly cut mustache), sat next to me. One of the Stylists started to attend to the man. She put on a gown and started to cut his hair.

All the time they were chatting he was fiddling under the gown which left me feeling uneasy but he started to tell a story of how he locks his bike every morning to the same pole. A few days earlier he came back after work only to discover that he could not remove his bike from the pole. It was as if someone had placed his bike up over the pole (removing the signs) and put his bike down through the middle of the pole. How could this be possible?

He is still fiddling under the gown, myself and the stylist are glancing at each other, with a kind of "What the hell is going on?" kind of look.

The Mike Murphy

He proceeded to tell us that it was all a prank , The Mike Murphy show, hugely popular at the time, had set him up. His colleagues at An Post had written in to the TV show and I actually saw it with my own eyes on the telly a few weeks later , where they had taken his bike from the pole, removed the signs at the top, put his bike up over the top of the pole, so as the pole is going straight through his bike, stopping him from removing it that evening. He was just standing there baffled and scratching his head until Mike Murphy showed up. It really did make funny television.

I couldn't believe it was the man from the hairdressers. Finally the stylist finished up doing his hair whipped off the gown and there he was polishing his glasses.