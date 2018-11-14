People being urged to contact GP before presenting at LUH

There were 34 people awaiting inpatient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) this morning.

An increase of four on yesterday’s figure.

The Saolta hospital group issued a statement today saying that Letterkenny University Hospital is experiencing very high volumes of patients attending at the Emergency Department today, and are urging people to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

The hospital is working hard to reduce waiting times for patients in the ED.

The statement reads: "We would like to apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their families who are experiencing long wait times. We also acknowledge the difficult situation for our staff and thank them for their continued dedication and commitment to patient care."

There were 22 awaiting inpatient beds at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) this morning.