Raise someone's spirits this season with a Victoria Sponge

We had a request from a customer last week for a traditional Victoria Sponge and we really enjoyed making it so I am sharing the recipe. So easy and perfect if you have someone calling over for tea.

Grease and flour 2 x 20m tins. Oven at 180C

Recipe

8oz room temperature butter

8oz caster sugar

8oz self raising flour

4 eggs lightly beaten

Punnet of strawberries washed and remove the green from the top

Whip 237 mls of whipping/double cream (fresh cream)

To make the cakes:

Cream butter and sugar in your food processor/mixer until its pale and very well mixed, you may have to stop and give a mix by hand to ensure mixer has it well mixed.

On a lower speed setting, gradually add in the beaten eggs, with a spoonful of flour until all the egg is mixed in. Then fold in the remaining flour using your spatula by hand.

Pour the batter into each cake tin, spreading it evenly, and then make a slight dint in the centre of both cakes and pop into the oven for 30 mins or until they are both lightly browned. To check if cooked use a clean skewer in through the centre of the cake and if it comes out clean then cakes are cooked. Let cool for 5/10 mins in tins before removing onto a wire rack. You can use a palette knife around the edges to loosen and ensure they fall out onto the wrack

Whip cream to stiff. Spread strawberry jam over one half of the cakes, using the palette knife dipped into hot water to help spread the jam and then spoon or pipe the whipped cream.

Place the other half on top and decorate with strawberries as shown, dust with icing sugar to finish.