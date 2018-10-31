Gortahork post office to close its doors today

The closure of the post office in Gortahork has been described as another blow to rural Ireland by the Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Shéamais Ó'Fearraigh.

The post office in Gortahork will close its doors for the final time this afternoon.

The Sinn Féin representative alongside the Cathaoirleach of the Donegal County Council, Cllr Séamus Ó'Domhnaill, had run public a number of public meetings in the area to highlight the difficulties that would have been imposed as a result of post office closures.

“We ran public meetings which were well attended. I have to commend Coiste Chloich Cheannfhola for appealing the An Post decision. However, the decision was made to close the post office - a decision which will have a huge and serious impact on the people of the community and the surrounding communities,” Cllr Ó'Fearraigh said.

The nearest post office to the community, at present, is Brinalack and Falcarragh. However, this could change as Cllr Ó'Fearraigh is expecting decisions in relation to the Brinalack and Bunbeg post offices to become known before Friday or early next week.