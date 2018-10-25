How to cook up spooktacular Halloween treats

Chocolate Chip Cookies are very easy, especially for the kids to get involved!

A friend pointed me in the direction of this recipe from Odlums and they are so yummy and easy to make with no need to roll and chill for 24hours, just mix and spoon on to a tray and pop into the oven. A real crowd pleaser for all the family, I just reduced the sugar slightly

Ingredients:

150g/5oz Odlums Self Raising Flour

75g/3oz Odlums Porridge Oats

125g/4oz Butter (room temperature)

1 Egg

1 teaspoon Vanilla Essence

85g/3oz Light Muscovado Sugar

100g pack Milk Chocolate Chips

Decorate to make spider cookies:

20 peanut butter cups or Rolos or Maltesers

100g milk chocolate, melted

icing eyes, can purchase online or in Homestore and More Letterkenny

How to:

Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5. Lightly grease two baking trays.

Put the butter and sugar into a bowl and beat until mixture is smooth.

Add the egg and the vanilla essence and beat again.

Finally stir in the flour, oats and chocolate. Mixture will be very stiff.

Place spoonfuls of mixture on the baking trays, leaving a space between each to allow for spreading and make a thumb print in the centre of the cookies.

Bake for 10-15 minutes until beginning to turn golden brown. While still on the baking tray, top each cookie with a rolo or peanut butter cup or malteser which ever you are using, let sit on the tray for 2-3 minutes before transferring to a wire tray to cool completely.

Heat the chocolate in the microwave in short bursts, or in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, until just liquid. Scrape into a piping bag and leave to cool a little. Pipe the legs onto each cookie, starting from the malteser out to the edge, 3 each side, then stick two eyes on each. Leave to set. Will keep for three days in an airtight container. Enjoy!



Ghostly Meringues



3 Egg whites

180g caster sugar



Start by whisking the egg whites in a spotless stainless steal bowl and after a few minutes when they have started to foam, add in half the sugar and mix for about 5 mins.

Then gradually add in the remaining sugar, beating the egg whites until stiff peaks form; about 10 minutes.

Spoon meringue into a piping bag fitted with a round tip. Pipe swirls of meringue onto prepared baking sheet. Add candy eyes to each ghost.

Bake in preheated 90degrees celcius oven for about 90mins or until the meringues are dry and lift up from baking sheet. Turn off the oven and allow the meringue ghosts to continuing drying in the oven for a few hours. I leave them here overnight.

Ghosts will keep at room temperature for up to 3 days