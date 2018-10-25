The funeral of the King of Tory is taking place this morning on Tory Island

An artist, a musician, an islander and a passionate advocate for the Irish culture and language will be laid to rest today.

The King of Tory, Patsy Dan Rodgers (Mac Ruairdhrí), passed away in the Mater Hospital in Dublin on Friday.

News of his death was met with great sadness and grief by all those who knew him.

Patsy Dan was born in Dublin's inner city in 1944. He was adopted and brought to Tory Island when he was four years of age.

In one of his last interviews, he told the Donegal Democrat that his very first memory was arriving on Tory Island.

He said: “My first memory of Donegal is arriving on Tory Island on a boat when I was four and a half years of age.

“I have a good recollection of that day and I don't think I will ever forget it. As the artist Derek Hill, once said: ‘I could feel it from the tip of my very toes to the very top of my head.’ The people of the island gave me a very warm welcome the day I arrived - a hundred welcomes. It is a wonderful memory.”

He quickly became part of the island community which has a population of around 150 people.

He became King of Tory in the 1990s when the family of the last king, Pádraig Óg Rodgers, asked him to succeed his father.

Patsy Dan soon became a voice for the island of Tory and other island communities.

He was passionate about the Irish language and culture and loved to paint and was celebrated for his primitive artwork when he celebrated 50 years as an artist in Donegal last year.

As a young man he, along with a number of other islanders, was encouraged to paint by English artist Derek Hill, who regularly spent time on the island painting, and who became patron of the Tory Island School of Primitive Art.

Patsy Dan was a man who was full of fun. He loved to see people come to Tory and he greeted many renowned visitors to the island, not least the Sam Maguire in 1992 when it was brought there in September of that year by the Donegal County GAA board.

He often stood at the pier welcoming visitors to the island, ensuring that they felt warmly welcomed to the island.

A recent book which was published this year by Dr Art Hughes titled Rí Thoraigh - From City to Crag - Patsy Dan Rodgers, documented his life. Speaking to the Donegal Democrat, Dr Hughes said: “Patsy Dan was a man of the community and for the community.

“He was very musical, creative, energetic and he was one of life's givers. He was full o f fun.”

He said that Patsy's recent passing was a “massive blow to his family, to the island community and to all those who knew him.”

“Ireland has lost one of its few remaining characters,” Dr Hughes said.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Patsy Dan, and described as an “advocate for Ireland’s island commununities.”

He said: “His love for Toraigh island and its people was evident in his art and his campaigns, and he was an outstanding ambassador for the island in all its welcoming diversity.”

Patsy Dan will be buried today on his beloved island - an chreag i lár na farraige.

Large crowds are expected to board the ferry and make the short journey to the island to say their final farewell to a man who accomplished so much during his lifetime.

As they disembark and stand on the pier, it is certain that many will miss the man

who was always there, the man who shook their hand, clapped them on the back and brought a smile to their faces.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal agus leaba i measc na naingeal agus na naomh bíodh aige.