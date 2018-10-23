Deaths in Donegal - October 23 - Tuesday evening

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patsy Dan Rodgers

- Annabella Shiels (Bella), Mountcharles and formerly of Carrigart

- Sonny McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochery

- Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough

- Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

Patsy Dan Rodgers, King of Tory Island

The death has occurred in the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Patsy Dan Rodgers, King of Tory Island.

Removal from Dublin, to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for Rosary today at approximately 3pm, then to Carrickfin Airport for 5pm removal to Tory Island.

Funeral on Thursday 25th at 12.30pm in St Colmcille’s Church, Tory Island with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Inquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors Gortahork

Tommy Rooney, Tubber, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Rooney, Tubber, Ballyshannon. Remains reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon from 5pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 2pm until 9.30pm with removal on Thursday morning to St, Marys Church, Cashelard, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West, care of John McGee and Sons or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Annabella Shiels (Bella), Mountcharles and formerly of Carrigart

The death has taken place of Annabella Shiels (Bella), 2 Forge Road, Mountcharles, formerly Gleneragh, Glen, Carrigart.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, October 23 from 4pm – 11pm and on Wednesday, October 24 from 12noon – 11pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 25 at 10.30am for 11am Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Mountcharles.

Burial afterwards to St Columba’s Graveyard, Termon, Letterkenny, arriving at approximately 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Sonny McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochery

The death has taken place of Sonny McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochery.

His remains will repose at his residence from 10am on Wednesday, October 24, with house private please on Tuesday evening October 23.

Funeral mass in Doochary on Friday, October 26 at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the new graveyard

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time on Friday morning before the funeral.

Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Patrick Gerald’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 24 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, October 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Brother Kevin, The Capuchin Day Centre for the Homeless c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe.

Funeral on Wednesday afternoon, October 24 at 1.30pm at Ballylennan Presbyterian Church at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Mountain Rescue or Chest Heart and Stroke care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.