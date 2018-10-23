The funeral Mass of the King of Tory takes place this Thursday

Huge crowds are expected to make their way to Tory Island this Thursday for the funeral Mass of the King of Tory, Patsy Dan Rodgers.

Patsy Dan Rodgers passed away in the Mater Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family on October 19.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/home/343042/the-king-of-tory-island-patsy-dan-rodgers-has-died.html

A Rosary will take place at 3pm in the Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

His remains will then be taken to Carrickfin Airport for 5pm removal to Tory Island.

Funeral on Thursday, October 25 at 12.30pm in St Colmcille’s Church, Tory Island with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Inquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors Gortahork.