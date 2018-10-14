Rescue 118 unable to land at Sligo University Hospital due to helipad issues

The Sligo Coast Guard Helicopter, Rescue 118 has been unable to land at Sligo University Hospital as the helipad requires remedial works.

The HSE has confirmed that CHC, the Canadian firm which carries out Search and Rescue operations on behalf of the the Coastguard recently carried out an assessment of the helipad at the hospital.

The 118 has been involved in many crucial operations off the coast of Donegal and the fact that they now will have to land at Sligo Airport and transfer to hospital by ambulance will mean losing at least ten vital minutes before the patient can be treated by hospital staff.

The HSE did not clarify how long it would take to resolve the works needed but said that the scale of work required “isn't significant” and that they were “currently working to progress and address any issues,” according to the Sligo Champion.

Dr. Alfie Mannion in Donegal commented, “In emergency situations every minute is absolutely vital when it comes to saving lives, ten minutes can be ten minutes too long in many cases."