Good news on school transport services following Dáil meeting

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Leas Cheann Comhairle, has expressed his delight at confirmation that bus services for the students attending two Milford schools are to resume as soon as logistically possible.

The confirmation was given to a delegation of parents of students in the Kilmacrennan and Termon areas, following a round of meetings on Thursday with Minister of State John Halligan.

"I was delighted to have worked closely with members of the action group who have left no stone unturned and have given great drive and massive effort to this campaign," Deputy Gallagher said.

"Their visit to the Dail was pivotal to ensure that the services would be restored.

"I expect that the bus services are to resume as soon as the logistics are put in place by Bus Éireann. In the meantime I will maintain the pressure so that there are no further delays."