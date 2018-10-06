Stormy weather expected for north west mid-week

A weather channel is warning that there appears to be the threat of stormy conditions developing across the country, with western and northwestern areas particularly at risk.

Midland Weather Channel say the first of the storms are likely to impact the country occurs through next Wednesday, when a developing area of low pressure to our southwest sweeps northwestwards along the Atlantic coastline, bringing with it a risk of some very windy conditions and heavy rain.

Also during the second half of next week, the remnants of ex-hurricane Leslie are likely to push close to the west coast, however at present it doesn't look as though any major impacts will be felt overland. Instead we can expect above normal temperatures with a chance of some spells of rain at times. However given the rather distant nature of the event some changes in this forecast may occur.