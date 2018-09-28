Council called upon to set new targets for social housing

Donegal County Council has the largest undersupply of social housing of any rural county in the country, a county councillor has said.

Cllr Albert Doherty said 650 council houses were affected by Mica so the real need for housing in Donegal is 3,387.

Speaking at the September meeting of the council the Sinn Féin councillor said the local authority's plan to build 441 housing units mean the council is only building to meet 11.5 per cent of the need.

Tabling a motion calling for an increase in the housing allocation, an increase in the housing maintenance budget and a full recompense to the council for all its spending on Mica, he said the 88.5 percent undersupply is the biggest of the 16 rural counties in the country.

“We should not accept an undersupply of that nature. The government is not supplying the county's needs,” he said. “We are the county of 16 rural counties with the highest undersupply and that is not good enough,” he said.

He called on the council to set increased targets for social housing.

The council's Director of Housing Joe Peoples said he wanted to give the assurance that the council is ‘putting our shoulder to the wheel on this issue’.