Great recycling initiatives on course across Donegal

Additional recycling bring banks will be put in place in Donegal Town in the coming weeks.

Banks have been removed in Dunkineely to facilitate development works at the community centre. Donegal County Council are currently seeking a new site.

New glass and can banks will be delivered to Killybegs, Lettermacaward and Fintown in the coming months.

The Regional Waste Planning Office is progressing the re-branding of all glass and can banks in the county.