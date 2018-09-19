Storm Ali is leaving a mark on Donegal

Two large trees have fallen onto the R233,Lough Derg Road, making it impassable.

Donegal County Council (DCC) expected to have this cleared by lunchtime.

The storm has also resulted in a local road being blocked by a large fallen tree and over head lines at Ballymagorty Scotch.

A house entrance has been blocked by large fallen tree in Kimmid, Pettigo.

Electricity Supply Customers (ESB) customers across the county have been affected by power outages. Customers in Cuillion, Stranorlar, Rossgier and Kilcar are among those who were without power at around lunchtime today.

Storm Ali has taken its toll on mail and post office services throughout the north and north west of the county this morning.

Heavy winds and subsequent storm damage meant disruptions to service in more than 60 post offices while mail deliveries across a wide area of the north and north west were temporarily disrupted during the height of the storm.

The following roads are now open to traffic, passable with care as materials are still being cleared from road verge.



1. N3 - Ballyshannon to Beleek Road

2. R231 – Rossonwlagh Road

3. R263 – At the outskirts of Pettigoe.

4. N15 – At Laghey School.

5. R267 – Outside Donegal Town between the Abbey Vocational School and Temples Corner.

6. R262 – Frosses to Glenties Road at Gargrim.