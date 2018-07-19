NEWS
Two people arrested and questioned under Waste Management Act
File being prepared for Director of Public Prosecutions
Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into offences under the Waste Management Act.
A male aged 60 and a female aged 28 were detained at Letterkenny Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended, where they were questioned about offences under the Waste Management Act.
They were both released earlier this morning and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
Investigations are ongoing.
