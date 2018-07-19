Two people arrested and questioned under Waste Management Act

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into offences under the Waste Management Act.



A male aged 60 and a female aged 28 were detained at Letterkenny Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, as amended, where they were questioned about offences under the Waste Management Act.

They were both released earlier this morning and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.