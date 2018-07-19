Laghey teenager to star in major stage production

A 13-year-old Laghey teenage girl has been given one of the main parts in Tony Macaulay's play ‘Paperboy’ which is to be staged in the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from July 26 to 29.

Youth Music Theatre UK (YMT) the leading music theatre company for young people have announced the cast which includes 35 talented performers aged 11-19 years, including 19 aspiring performers from the island of Ireland, nine from Scotland and seven from England.

Erin makes the final cut out of over 1,000 hopefuls

Erin Ryder from Laghey was selected through auditions earlier this year.

Over 1,000 young people auditioned to join the company where many stars took to the stage, amongst them international singing star, Ed Sheeran.

Adapted from Tony Macaulay’s internationally acclaimed memoir, Paperboy tells the story of Tony, a 12-year-old boy, growing up against the gritty backdrop of 1970s Belfast.

Creative duo, writer-

comedian Andrew Doyle and Belfast singer-songwriter Duke Special, have captured in the making of the musical a vivid tapestry of Belfast and Tony’s world - one full of Rock Music, Doctor Who and youthful energy - recreating the vibrancy, comic timing and sense of discovery that is so enjoyed in the memoir.

Reliving the wonder years

Young Tony ‘Paperboy’ and his girlfriend Sharon are to be played by Sam Gibson from Killinchy, Co. Down and 13-year-old Erin from Laghey.

YMT’s 2018 Summer Season of New Music Theatre can be viewed here: www.youthmusictheatreuk.

org/shows.

Each show is a two/three-week residential project that requires an audition.