Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, July 17, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville

- James Fisher, Carrick, Carrigart

- Patrick Mullin, Walsall, England, formerly, Ballybofey

- Paddy Doran, formerly of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone / Buncrana, Donegal

- Joe McElroy, Herbert Road, Bray, Wicklow / Letterkenny

- Andrew Gleeson, Buncrana

- Martin McGoldrick, Laghey

- John Gildea, Doohil, Ardara

- David McKeague Ramelton

- Bridget McShane (née Duggan), Glenmornan, Co. Tyrone and formerly of Tory Island

The death has taken place at her residence of Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea.

Followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery.

One way system in operation with shuttle bus from the church carpark at Ballinacrea.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and Family Flowers only please with donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

James Fisher, Carrick, Carrigart

The death has taken place of James Fisher, Carrick, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his brother John’s residence at Umlagh, Carrigart.

Removal from there on Wednesday, July 18 at 1.30pm going to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for Service at 2 o’clock.

Interment immediately afterwards in the family burial ground.

Patrick Mullin, Walsall, England, formerly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Walsall, West Midlands,England, of Patrick Mullin, formerly of Trusk, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Tuesday, July 17 from 7pm until rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 18th at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Paddy Doran, formerly of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Paddy Doran, formerly of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone and Buncrana.

Funeral leaving his sister`s home on Wednesday, July 18 at 9am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Capuchin Day Centre. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Joe McElroy, Herbert Road, Bray, Wicklow and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joe McElroy, Herbert Road, Bray, Wicklow and late of Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday July 17 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Fergal's Church, Ballywaltrim followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only please.

Andrew Gleeson, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Andrew Gleeson, Piller Park, Buncrana. Funeral from his residence on Wednesday, July 18 at 9.20 am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o'Clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Family flowers only.

Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Martin Mcgoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey.

Reposing at St Bridget’s Community Centre, Ballintra this evening from 7pm until 10pm and Tuesday from 3pm until removal at 7pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private please.

Danny Collins, Bocan, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Danny Collins, late of Bocan, Culdaff.

His remains will leave Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff at 6pm this evening going to his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Funeral Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan.

Followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, all donations to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

John Gildea, Doohil, Ardara

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of John Gildea, Doohil, Ardara.

Removal from the hospital on Sunday at 5pm going to the family home at Doohil, Ardara.

Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. Family and neighbours welcome.

Donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara.

Maria Ayre (née Johnston), Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly Copany

The deaths occurred on Saturday in St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick of Maria Ayre (née Johnston), 34 Coolgarry, Walsh Island, Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly of Copany, County Donegal.

Maria will repose at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick this Sunday evening and Monday evening from 4pm until 9pm and on Tuesday from 1pm until removal at 2.15pm to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 3.30pm prayer service.

Bridget McShane (née Duggan) 132 Moorlough Road, Glenmornan and formerly of Tory Island

The death has taken place at her home of Bridget McShane (née Duggan) 132 Moorlough Road, Glenmornan and formerly of Tory Island.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Glenmornan at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

