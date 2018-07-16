You're naut seeing things on the back of Errigal road!

Motorists were stunned to see what seemed like an abandoned boat on the back of Errigal road last Friday.

The boat sat facing in the Letterkenny direction and was spotted by motorists shortly after 4.20pm.

Drivers slowed down as they passed the vessel and looked at the boat in astonishment.

Motorists are often surprised by deer darting across the road but a seafaring vessel at the side of the road came as a surprise to many.

Many took to social media to post pictures of the boat and the image caused quite a stir.

One sharp-eyed motorist suggested the boat may have been left at the side of the road as the back left axle may have broken as the owners were making their return journey home.

Everything seemed above board because by 5pm, the boat was lifted.