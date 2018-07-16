Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 16, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey

- Martin McGoldrick, Laghey

- John Gildea, Doohil, Ardara

- Maria Ayre (née Johnston), Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly Copany

- David McKeague Ramelton

- John Boyce, Downings

- Bridget McShane (née Duggan), Glenmornan, Co. Tyrone and formerly of Tory Island

- Josie Smith Nee Doran, Culdaff

Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Martin Mcgoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey.

Reposing at St Bridget’s Community Centre, Ballintra this evening from 7pm until 10pm and Tuesday from 3pm until removal at 7pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private please.

Danny Collins, Bocan, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Danny Collins, late of Bocan, Culdaff.

His remains will leave Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff at 6pm this evening going to his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Funeral Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan.

Followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, all donations to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has occurred of Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey.

Remains will repose at St Bridget’s Community Centre, Ballintra on Monday evening from 7pm until 10pm and Tuesday from 3pm until removal at 7pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private please.

John Gildea, Doohil, Ardara

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of John Gildea, Doohil, Ardara.

Removal from the hospital on Sunday at 5pm going to the family home at Doohil, Ardara.

Removal from there on Monday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. Family and neighbours welcome.

Donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara.

Maria Ayre (née Johnston), Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly Copany, Co. Donegal

The deaths occurred on Saturday in St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick of Maria Ayre (née Johnston), 34 Coolgarry, Walsh Island, Geashill, Co Offaly and formerly Copany, Co. Donegal.

Maria will repose at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick this Sunday evening and Monday evening from 4pm until 9pm and on Tuesday from 1pm until removal at 2.15pm to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 3.30pm prayer service.

David McKeague, 2 An Sruthan, Ramelton

The death has taken place of David McKeague, 2 An Sruthan, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Boyce (Eoin), Meevagh, Downings

The death has taken place of John Boyce (Eoin), Meevagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget McShane (née Duggan) 132 Moorlough Road, Glenmornan and formerly of Tory Island

The death has taken place at her home of Bridget McShane (née Duggan) 132 Moorlough Road, Glenmornan and formerly of Tory Island.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Glenmornan at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Josie Smith (nee Doran), 2 Mill Lane, Culdaff

The sudden death has taken place of Josie Smith (nee Doran), 2 Mill Lane, Culdaff.

Her remains are reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private please, family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.