When the prince met 'the king' in Croke Park . . . .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the Donegal team captain, Michael Murphy, during their first royal engagement overseas as a married couple.

The royal couple arrived in Dublin on Tuesday for a two-day visit which included meeting the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the President Michael D. Higgins.

On Wednesday morning, the couple were brought to Croke Park where they met many officials and many sporting greats, amongst them was Glenswilly's Michael Murphy.

The royal couple also met Colin Regan from Kinlough, a former Donegal newspaper reporter, and a keen sportsman.

Prince Harry and Meghan were given a tour of Croke Park which included the GAA museum.

The couple, who were married in May, were then given the opportunity to enjoy displays of hurling, football and rounders.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla have visited Ireland on a number of occasions. They came to Donegal on May 25, 2016.