Up to thirty flights to be cancelled by Ryanair on Thursday

Ryanair has said that it will cancel up to 30 flights to and from Irish airports on Thursday, July 12.

It is expected that all Ireland-to-Europe flights will operate as normal.

Ryanair to cancel up to 30 of 290 Irish flights on Thurs 12 July, only some IRE-UK flights affected.

All Ireland to Europe flights to operate as normal as majority of Irish pilots fly on Thurs: https://t.co/gsHntPvAeV

— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 10, 2018