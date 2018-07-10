NEWS
Up to thirty flights to be cancelled by Ryanair on Thursday
Flights from Ireland to Europe will not be affected
Ryanair has said that it will cancel up to 30 flights to and from Irish airports on Thursday, July 12.
It is expected that all Ireland-to-Europe flights will operate as normal.
The Commission for Aviation Regulation has published information on entitlements for passengers affected by flight cancellations or delays.
You can access this information at https://www.flightrights.ie/
