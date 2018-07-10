NEWS
It is expected that Ryanair will cancel up to thirty flights this Thursday
Flights from Ireland to Europe will not be affected
The Low fares airline, Ryanair, is due to cancel up to thirty flights to and from Irish airports on Thursday, July 12.
It is expected that all flights from Ireland to Europe will operate as normal.
All Ireland to Europe flights to operate as normal as majority of Irish pilots fly on Thurs: https://t.co/gsHntPvAeV— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 10, 2018
The cancellations are due to a strike by Irish-based directly employed pilots at the airline.
The Commission for Aviation Regulation has published information on entitlements for passengers affected by flight cancellations or delays on:
https://www.flightrights.ie/
